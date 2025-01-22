Eva Longoria stars in new Marbella tourism promotional campaign

Javier Almellones Madrid Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 12:47 Compartir

American actress Eva Longoria has featured in an advertising campaign aimed at promoting Marbella at the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid. The campaign was presented on Tuesday, on the eve of the fair kicking off this Wednesday, at the NuBel restaurant in the Reina Sofía Museum in the Spanish capital.

Marbella deputy mayor Félix Romero presented the campaign as mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who suffered a serious fall last week, was unable to attend the event. Longoria is an example of a public figure who has chosen Marbella as a place to not only spend her holidays with her family but to invest, and even participates in charity initiatives such as Casa Ángeles.

The video, recorded in both English and Spanish, is based on a conversation with her friend María Bravo, president of the Global Gift Foundation. The actress refers to Marbella on several occasions in a very positive way. "There is something special here, a wonderful energy; everything is here in Marbella," Longoria says.

From this Wednesday until Sunday at Fitur, the Junta de Andalucía will have a 145-square-metre stand, which will be more visible and in a better location than in previous fairs.

The stand will promote some 20 national and international events that will take place in Marbella over the next few months. Among them will be the new version of the Starlite Festival and the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. More than 60 business meetings with tour operators and agencies are also planned.

Marbella is also endorsed by prestigious awards such as the European best destination 2024, the appointment by the Arab League as a European destination of honour, membership of UN tourism and its presence in Beijing as part of the world federation of tourist cities. This is in addition to a promotional campaign launched in the United States.

Records broken in 2024

Marbella broke records in eight months in 2024 (January, February, May, June, July, August, September and October), as well as recording unprecedented figures in revenue per available hotel room. In addition, occupancy from April to October was close to an average of 80%.

Marbella town hall will continue its commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence in 2025, as well as putting on major events such as the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, which will bring together more than 6,000 athletes from all over the world in November, and which is expected to bring in more than 30 million euros. Other events planned include the federation of tourist cities conference, the DUCO convention and the private luxury event. Promotional activities will also be carried out in Arab countries, and the second phase of the major cities tourism plan, with a budget of 5.1 million euros, will be promoted.