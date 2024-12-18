Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EuroMillions draw leaves a big winner on the Costa del Sol
EuroMillions draw leaves a big winner on the Costa del Sol

The owner of the lucky ticket sold in Marbella will be considerably better off following the lottery draw on Tuesday night

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 12:18

The EuroMillions lottery draw on 17 December has left one lucky winner on the Costa del Sol with a one-million-euro prize. The ticket was sold in Marbella in the lottery office number eight, located in Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna 13.

The same location also sold a winning ticket for the same amount in the 8 October draw.

In the overall European draw there was a single winning first category ticket (5 + 2) that was sold in France, with the winner getting a total of 77.5 million euros. In Spain, there are four winning tickets - of the eight in total - of third category (5 + 0), whose lucky owner (or owners) will receive a share of 17,618 million euros.

In the next EuroMillions draw, a guaranteed prize of 17 million euros will be up for grabs for the winners of the first category (5 + 2).

