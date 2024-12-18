EuroMillions draw leaves a big winner on the Costa del Sol

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 12:18

The EuroMillions lottery draw on 17 December has left one lucky winner on the Costa del Sol with a one-million-euro prize. The ticket was sold in Marbella in the lottery office number eight, located in Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna 13.

The same location also sold a winning ticket for the same amount in the 8 October draw.

In the overall European draw there was a single winning first category ticket (5 + 2) that was sold in France, with the winner getting a total of 77.5 million euros. In Spain, there are four winning tickets - of the eight in total - of third category (5 + 0), whose lucky owner (or owners) will receive a share of 17,618 million euros.

In the next EuroMillions draw, a guaranteed prize of 17 million euros will be up for grabs for the winners of the first category (5 + 2).