Display of solidarity at Starlite in Marbella: Will Smith and Antonio Banderas take centre stage

María Albarral Monday, 5 August 2024, 11:11

The Starlite Gala took place once again this year at the Nagüeles quarry in Marbella, with stars coming together in a show of solidarity. The night raised money to support opportunities for development, training and inclusion for those individuals, families and communities that need it most.

Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán were the hosts of the event, now in its 15th year. The night was marked by the presence of the guest of honour, actor Will Smith, known for his dedication and commitment to charitable causes which have a positive impact around the world.

India Martínez, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Carlos Vives, Javier Zanetti and Margarita Vargas also received awards at the gala for their work and involvement with different charities.

The red carpet was packed with famous faces who wished to lend their support to the Starlite Foundation. Among these were Macarena Gómez, Paula Echeverría, Miguel Poveda, Mireia Lalaguna, María Casado, Gunila Von Bismarck, Mónica Hoyos and Irene Villa.

The gala was presented by the Carlos Latre, and Valeria Mazza, Starlite's international ambassador. They kept up the buzz during the exciting auction, in which impressive works of art and unique experiences were up for grabs.

Mexican Fiesta

This year, the gala was Mexican-themed: the whole atmosphere, including the dinner, was inspired by Mexico. "I am very happy with the turnout this year, which is dedicated to a country I love and where I have made seven films," said Antonio Banderas, adding that "the important thing is to raise funds for our foundations". The Starlite Foundation has organised the gala for the last 15 years, during which time it has raised awareness and money for various charitable causes.