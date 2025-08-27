Watch as demolition of Marbella's old football ground advances at a pace

The demolition process under way at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium in Marbella.

Marbella is getting closer to fulfilling its dream of having a new football stadium, in line with the ambition and direction that the town's football club intends to take. Marbella FC has published a video on social media of the current progress of the demolition process of the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas football stadium by the construction company Verosa, which began this phase on 13 August.

✨️ El sueño empieza a hacerse realidad ... pic.twitter.com/SGQnrm55vn — Marbella FC (@marbella_fc) August 26, 2025

As can be seen in the video, the demolition of the stadium is progressing well, with an excavator ready to pick up the demolished remains of the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stands.

The Marbella Foundation, chaired by ex-footballer Esteban Granero, signed a management contract with Marbella town hall in June for the next 75 years. The project will involve an investment of 114 million euros, as plans include a 90-room hotel and a high-performance sports centre, among other features.

This stadium will host the Marbella club's matches and will have 10,000 seats, conforming to Fifa requirements, planting the seeds to become a top club in the not too distant future, attracting multiple benefits for Marbella.