Cudeca pays tribute to legendary Cuban pianist during end of summer concert in Marbella The charity will host the show at the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic on Thursday, 12 September, an event that will honour Bebo Valdés, a longtime supporter of Cudeca who died in 2013

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 11:37

Cudeca will host its annual end of summer concert in the gardens of the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic in Marbella on Thursday, 12 September, an event that will pay tribute to the legendary musician Bebo Valdés. The concert will feature renowned bassist Javier Colina and the talented pianist, ‘Cucurucho’ Valdés, grandson of the world-renowned Cuban pianist and composer, a longtime supporter of Cudeca who died in 2013.

Javier Colina worked with Bebo Valdés for over a decade and his notable collaborations include the album Lágrimas Negras, with flamenco singer Diego El Cigala (2003), and Bebo Valdés and Javier Colina - Live at The Village Vanguard (2005).

Cucurucho Valdés has recorded and toured with numerous musicians during his career, including Isaac Delgado, El Cigala, Rubén Blades, and his father, Chucho Valdés.

The show will present a unique musical evening that will include part of the repertoire recorded as a duo by Bebo Valdés and Javier Colina at the prestigious Village Vanguard in New York.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, cost 30 euros and all proceeds will be donated to the Cudeca hospice.

Tickets