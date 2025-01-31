Swedish influencer couple report alleged extortion in Marbella

They share their trips, meals, sports routines, home renovations, the birth and growth of their children and their pets on social media. Thousands of people follow the daily life in Marbella of this couple of Swedish influencers who, allegedly, began to receive emails last week that demanded a payment of more than one million euros in cryptocurrencies; otherwise, they threatened to harm them and their family.

The couple reportedly received the first email from an unknown address on Wednesday 22 January. In a lengthy message, the criminals allegedly attached a cryptocurrency wallet number and demanded that the couple make a transfer of 1.2 million euros in bitcoins within a maximum of six days. For each day of delay, a fine of 50,000 euros would be added, they allegedly warned.

If they did not follow their instructions, the suspects allegedly threatened to harm the couple, their children, their pets and even the woman's parents, listing the names of all of them, as confirmed by sources consulted by SUR.

Alleged grenade attack on influencer's parents' home

Four days after the alleged extortion began, Swedish media Expressen and Aftonbladet reported that an individual had called the emergency service saying that he had been asked to throw a hand grenade at a home that weekend in exchange for almost 9,000 euros (100,000 kronor). The address, according to the newspapers, coincides with the home of the influencer's relatives, who run a well-known brand of cosmetic products in Sweden.

The Swedish National Police reportedly decided to deploy a security operation around the building, and its residents took refuge elsewhere. The country's authorities, as well as the Swedish National Police, have opened investigations to clarify the incident.