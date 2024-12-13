Costa del Sol hotel on select list of best places to stay in the world in 2025

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:23

The most discerning travellers now have a reference list of hotels that offer the best experience in the world, and one of them is on the Costa del Sol. The five-star Gran Lujo Marbella Club confirms its global leadership as exclusive accommodation by entering Condé Nast Traveler's select Gold List 2025 as one of the seventy best places in the world to stay next year.

Among the winners on the gold list, the annual reference of the best hotels, resorts and cruises in the world, there are only three Spanish hotels among the seventy selected. Along with the Marbella Club, the only one in Andalucia, the Cap Rocat, in Mallorca, and the Gran Hotel Inglés, in Madrid, have been included.

The list has been compiled by experts from Condé Nast Traveler's global editorial team in Spain, Germany, India, Italy, the UK, China, the Middle East and the US.

"The list is the result of hundreds of visits to hotels around the world and passionate debate by its team of editors in eight cities around the world," the experts explained.

The Marbella Club Hotel thus closes a year of celebrations, marked by 70 years of service. The establishment, which arose from Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe's love affair with Finca Margarita in 1946, opened its doors in 1954.

This birthday coincides with a time of new plans, including a notable project to double its 50,000 square metres of gardens. It also commemorates that, over the course of these seventy years, this five-star hotel has been the chosen retreat for members of the European aristocracy and Hollywood stars, who swapped the French Riviera for Marbella: this earned it a place on the map of the most exclusive and sophisticated tourism destinations.

Among these stars were Brigitte Bardot, Gunther Sachs, Audrey Hepburn, Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly, Antonio el Bailarín, Elizabeth Taylor, Julio Iglesias, Kim Novak, Liza Minelli, James Stewart and Sean Connery. Kings and princes have also enjoyed these facilities, such as the kings of Sweden or the King Emeritus of Spain himself, Don Juan Carlos, and even his father Don Juan.

This success has been maintained over time and has captivated artists and sports personalities such as Lady Gaga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lenny Kravitz and Valeria Mazza. A long list of celebrities that continues to grow and who always highlight the privacy they enjoy in the 131 rooms, which include 17 villas with up to six bedrooms, with prices that can even reach 28,000 euros in high season.

They enjoy the two swimming pools and the seven restaurants, as well as the large jetty facing the sea, the unique holistic studio and the kids club, which is one of the largest in Europe.