ClinicaPremium Marbella Launches New 24/7 EmergencyDepartment – Open 365 Days a Year

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 3 July 2025, 11:29 Compartir

With a strong commitment to delivering immediate, high-quality medical care, Clinica Premium Marbella has launched its new 24-hour Emergency Service, available 365 days a year at its facility located on Calle San Juan Bosco nº 8, Marbella.

This new Emergency Unit has been designed to ensure residents of Marbella and the surrounding areas have access to continuous, efficient, and reliable medical assistance precisely when they need it most. The modern facilities provide comprehensive healthcare, covering everything from minor emergencies to critical situations that require immediate specialised care.

Zoom

The new Emergency Department is located within the Premium Hospital building, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and staffed by a highly skilled multidisciplinary medical team. Key areas and services include:

-Medical consultation rooms for initial assessment.

-Triage area to prioritise patients based on the severity of their condition.

-Dedicated nursing and treatment rooms.

-Observation area for continuous monitoring and clinical follow-up.

-Critical care and resuscitation room (Shock Room).

-Advanced radiology service with the latest technology, including a 64-slice CT scanner, digital X-ray, and ultrasound.

-24-hour clinical laboratory, providing fast and accurate test results.

Dedicated to the Health of Marbella

At Premium Hospital, we understand that medical emergencies can happen at any time and for that reason we have established a comprehensive Emergency Department to guarantee high-quality healthcare 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Zoom

With this new service, Premium Hospital reinforces its ongoing commitment to providing first-class, integrated healthcare in Marbella. Our medical team, together with advanced technological resources, ensures rapid, safe, and effective responses to urgent health needs.

For more information, members of the public can visit the Emergency Department at Premium Hospital, Calle San Juan Bosco nº 8, Marbella, or contact the hospital through its usual communication channels.