Everything you need to know about the Christmas and New Year festivities in Marbella and San Pedro

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 17:02

A Christmas and New Year programme packed full of events and activities has been unveiled for families to enjoy in the Marbella and San Pedro areas, which includes new features such as the recovery of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara on 31 December.

In Marbella, festivities will take place in the Parque de la Represa and will feature performances by Los Calvin and Rebelion, councillor Yolanda Marín announced. In San Pedro, celebrations will take place in the Plaza de la Iglesia with performances by 5 D'Copas and Garage 3 Band.

Marín pointed out that the Christmas agenda "is full of traditional events, such as Nativity scene routes, chocolatadas (where people drink hot chocolate and eat panettone), competitions, Father Christmas motorbike rides and children's parties such as the magical parks (in the Antonio Serrano Lima sports complex, Jesús Cortés 'Pori' football pitch and El Arquillo Park, from 30 December to 5 January), among others".

Marín also said this year's edition of the town's Three Kings parade will start in the area of Plaza Monseñor Rodrigo Bocanegra and end on Avenida Severo Ochoa (at the petrol station opposite the Hospital Quirón). Marín also said that on 4 January, they will arrive again by boat at the Virgen del Carmen Marina from La Bajadilla at 5pm, and will perform a parade with the Royal Guard until they arrive at the Plaza de la Iglesia, where they will be welcomed by local authorities and given the keys to Marbella.

San Pedro's festivities start this Wednesday 4 December at 6.30pm with the unveiling of the municipal nativity scene made by the Asociación Belenista María Rosa Duvige, on the side of the church. Among the activities, there will be a performance on 15 December, in the grounds of La Caridad, by Juanlu Montoya, Ana Soto and Sonacay.

There will also be a zambombá concert, offering traditional flamenco Christmas carols, in the Avenida Marqués del Duero on 19 December, as well as the traditional Paseo de la Ilusión (walk of the lights) for the elderly to see the Christmas lights of Marbella and San Pedro, in collaboration with the taxi association, on 10 December and the arrival of Father Christmas on 17 December.

The 'grand parade' will be on 5 January at 6pm and as a prelude, their majesties of the orient will visit Aspandem, while in the morning they will make a tour of the streets in vintage cars.

More information: www.marbella.es