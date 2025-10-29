Former Marbella councillor and fugitive Carlos Fernández arrested 20 years after Malaya case

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 14:57 Share

Former Marbella councillor Carlos Fernández, who has been hiding in Argentina since 2006 to escape a national arrest warrant for corruption, has been arrested at Madrid-Barajas Airport in the last few hours. He is famous for his involvement in the Malaya case, for which an operation was launched in 2005, in an attempt to uncover a vast corruption network in Marbella linked to illegal urban planning and construction.

As SUR has learned, Fernández was identified at border control and arrested under a national arrest warrant. He has already been handed over to the court.

Fernández has tried to return to Spain on more than one occasion. His name has been on the international arrest warrant issued by Interpol since he fled during operation 'Malaya', the Marbella corruption scandal, 19 years ago. In May this year, the fugitive, trapped in a legal limbo in Argentina, requested that Spain's court cancel the international arrest warrant.

Fernández fled in June 2006 when the police arrived at his home to arrest him. He was missing for more than ten years, until September 2016, when he voluntarily surrendered to the police in the Argentine province of San Juan, near the Chilean border. He had been living there for some time and had even started a family with a local woman, with whom he has two children.

The former Marbella councillor, who had been working as a coach and providing services to local politicians and business owners, was sent to prison. He shared the same wing with some former Argenine military officials who were serving time for crimes committed during the country's last dictatorship.

Fernández was released two months later. After a lengthy process, which ended in December 2022, the Argentine Supreme Court rejected Spain's extradition request, considering the case expired.

In theory, the ruling should have cleared the way for him to return to Spain, which was exactly why he had surrendered. However, in May this year, Fernández remained stranded and undocumented in Argentina. Despite being married to a woman from the country, he could not apply for citizenship.