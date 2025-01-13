Camorra arrests in Marbella: how three mafia members were tracked down on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Monday, 13 January 2025, 17:41 Compartir

After years on the run under a European arrest warrant, three important members of the Camorra were captured during a major police operation in Marbella this Sunday, 12 January. The joint efforts of the Italian and Spanish police forces resulted in the arrest of the three "men of honour" - a title members of the mafia give themselves because of their strict code of conduct. Among other crimes, the suspects were wanted for murder, arms-trafficking, money-laundering and receiving stolen goods.

According to investigators, one of the suspects was a leader of a dangerous family clan, who had been hiding in Spain after fleeing Italian justice. Alongside him, two other members of the same group, linked to the Italian Camorra, were suspected of being involved: his son and son-in-law.

The younger of the two has been pursued by the Italian authorities to face a 30-year prison sentence for attempted murder. The other fugitive has been facing 20 years in prison for drug-trafficking and tobacco-smuggling.

Given the severity of the crimes, the Italian police launched an investigation with the close collaboration of the Italian liaison officer in Madrid. In the end, the investigation located the family clan in a Marbella residential area, despite the heavy security measures they had been using to avoid detection.

The members of the family never left the house, the National Police stated, until Sunday, when the officers in charge of the surveillance operation saw the son leaving the complex. Suspicious, he carried out several manoeuvres to detect police presence, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

The officers followed him to a central area of Marbella, where he was arrested. Fearing that the rest of the clan might flee the country, the investigators swiftly arrested the other two members, placing them in cuffs just as they were about to leave the house.

The triple arrest of these individuals, considered to be leading figures in the Formicola-Marigliano clan, one of the most important in Naples, was recognised by Italy's minister of the interior, Matteo Piantedosi, who considered it "a significant blow" to the criminal group.

Piantedosi also applauded the "extraordinary collaboration" between the security forces of Italy and Spain, a country where Camorra members have a significant presence due to their influence on international drug-trafficking routes.