Beach sunbed business owners demand more space to ensure survival in Marbella

David Lerma Marbella Friday, 5 July 2024, 20:43

Marbella's 2022-25 beach plan, which reduces the amount of space allocated to beach business in the municipality in order to free up space for the enjoyment of locals and visitors, has sparked a demonstration by local sunbed rental business owners outside the town hall. The sector feels it is being unfairly treated by the council and business owners and highlighted the fact that some big hotel chains and beach clubs are being allowed to increase their areas, destroying their trade.

"Every year they keep taking space away from us. We used to have 50 hammocks; now we have 33," explained Antonio, one of the protesters. Federico, another businessman, added: "Nothing has been communicated to us. We have been serving this town for forty, fifty years. These local families have been serving tourism for generations," he said.

The town hall said that it still intends to put all municipal pitches on the beach out to public tender.