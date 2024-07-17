Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This is the bar that serves the best &#039;fritura&#039; fried fish dish on the Costa del Sol
Food and drink

This is the bar that serves the best 'fritura' fried fish dish on the Costa del Sol

A total of 15 restaurants participated in the two-week competition which involved an anonymous visit from the judging panel

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 14:13

Opciones para compartir

Lovers of fried fish have an obligatory place to visit in Malaga province this summer: the Guerra bar in San Pedro Alcántara. This establishment on the western strip of the Costa del Sol has just been proclaimed champion of the Malagueña fritura fish frying contest, organised by the Gastronomic Academy of Malaga.

The Marbella bar won the prize by beating 14 other participating establishments from along the coast. The competition started on 30 June and finished on Sunday 15 July with an awards ceremony held at La Pérgola del Mediterráneo.

In the category of best fried anchovies, the winning restaurant was Hermanos Alba. Meanwhile, the people's jury prize for the best Malagueña fritura went to La Escollera, Estepona; while the people's jury prize for the best 'boquerones fritura' went to La Parada, from Caleta de Vélez. These two prizes were awarded by the public who were able to taste the fried dishes.

After the awards ceremony, president of the Gastronomic Academy of Malaga Manolo Tornay said the competition was created "with the aim of preserving the authenticity of a dish as authentic to Malaga as a good frying; to reward establishments that are committed to quality frying; and to spread the excellence of the gastronomy of Malaga and Andalucía".

Malaga town hall councillor Jacobo Florido thanked the gastronomic academy for its initiative and invited them to maintain the competition over time, which "highlights the value of the art of making a good frying dish, which is internationally recognised".

The restaurants that took part in this first Malaga fritura competition were: Casa El Lebeche (Torremolinos); La Jábega (Torremolinos); Chiringuito María (Málaga); La Familia (Mijas); La Escollera (Estepona); Tropicana (Málaga); Bar Guerra (San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella); Los Manueles (Torremolinos); La Ponderosa Playa (Fuengirola); El Canarias (Torremolinos); Mediterráneo (Benajarafe, Vélez Málaga); Avante Claro (La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria); La Parada (Caleta de Vélez, Vélez Málaga); Hermanos Alba (Málaga) and Ramos (Caleta de Vélez, Vélez Málaga). All of them received an anonymous visit from the jury throughout the duration of the competition.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  3. 3 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  4. 4 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  5. 5 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit
  6. 6 Benalmádena reveals its Roman heritage with opening of Los Molinillos archaeological site
  7. 7 A medieval game making a big splash in Seville
  8. 8 Occidental Puerto Banús, a foodie hub open to the general public
  9. 9 Plans to restore Costa del Sol castle with 1.4million euros of EU funding to open it up to visitors
  10. 10 Sergio García triumphs in epic LIV Golf Andalucía finale

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad