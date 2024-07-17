This is the bar that serves the best 'fritura' fried fish dish on the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 14:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Lovers of fried fish have an obligatory place to visit in Malaga province this summer: the Guerra bar in San Pedro Alcántara. This establishment on the western strip of the Costa del Sol has just been proclaimed champion of the Malagueña fritura fish frying contest, organised by the Gastronomic Academy of Malaga.

The Marbella bar won the prize by beating 14 other participating establishments from along the coast. The competition started on 30 June and finished on Sunday 15 July with an awards ceremony held at La Pérgola del Mediterráneo.

In the category of best fried anchovies, the winning restaurant was Hermanos Alba. Meanwhile, the people's jury prize for the best Malagueña fritura went to La Escollera, Estepona; while the people's jury prize for the best 'boquerones fritura' went to La Parada, from Caleta de Vélez. These two prizes were awarded by the public who were able to taste the fried dishes.

After the awards ceremony, president of the Gastronomic Academy of Malaga Manolo Tornay said the competition was created "with the aim of preserving the authenticity of a dish as authentic to Malaga as a good frying; to reward establishments that are committed to quality frying; and to spread the excellence of the gastronomy of Malaga and Andalucía".

Malaga town hall councillor Jacobo Florido thanked the gastronomic academy for its initiative and invited them to maintain the competition over time, which "highlights the value of the art of making a good frying dish, which is internationally recognised".

The restaurants that took part in this first Malaga fritura competition were: Casa El Lebeche (Torremolinos); La Jábega (Torremolinos); Chiringuito María (Málaga); La Familia (Mijas); La Escollera (Estepona); Tropicana (Málaga); Bar Guerra (San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella); Los Manueles (Torremolinos); La Ponderosa Playa (Fuengirola); El Canarias (Torremolinos); Mediterráneo (Benajarafe, Vélez Málaga); Avante Claro (La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria); La Parada (Caleta de Vélez, Vélez Málaga); Hermanos Alba (Málaga) and Ramos (Caleta de Vélez, Vélez Málaga). All of them received an anonymous visit from the jury throughout the duration of the competition.