Two men arrested after stabbing in violent bar brawl in San Pedro Alcántara
112 incident

Two men arrested after stabbing in violent bar brawl in San Pedro Alcántara

Irene Quirante

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 18:54

National Police have arrested two Ukrainian men, 37 and 25, for their alleged involvement in a brawl that took place inside a bar in San Pedro Alcántara.

The owner of the bar allegedly stabbed the other man in the arm during the fight which occurred about 4.25am on Sunday 12 May. A witness phoned emergency services, reporting that a man and a woman had attacked another man, causing injuries to his face.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found two injured people, with the second person nursing a stab wound to his arm. It appeared to have been inflicted by the owner of the business with a kitchen knife, which police seized. The businessman was also found with injuries to his face and a fractured nose. Both received medical attention for their injuries, which were not life threatening.

Both were arrested for their involvement in the brawl, which has led to the opening of a police investigation. One of the running theories, according to sources, is that it may have been sparked due to a failed negotiation.

Stabbing in Torremolinos

Last week there was another stabbing, this time in Torremolinos, which left a 38-year-old man in a quadriplegic state after he was knifed in the back of his neck. The victim was rushed to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, where there is a unit specialised in treating spinal injuries.

The incident took place about 7am on 9 May in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, near Bajondillo. Torremolinos town hall workers raised the alarm when they found a man on the ground bleeding profusely from the neck. He was next to a friend who was trying to cover the wound.

The victim and suspect had allegedly had a fight near a bar in the La Nogalera area. They allegedly met again in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, where the stabbing took place. The alleged suspect, who fled in a taxi, was arrested shortly afterwards by a National Police patrol, who are investigating him for attempted murder.

