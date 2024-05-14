Two men arrested after stabbing in violent bar brawl in San Pedro Alcántara

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 18:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police have arrested two Ukrainian men, 37 and 25, for their alleged involvement in a brawl that took place inside a bar in San Pedro Alcántara.

The owner of the bar allegedly stabbed the other man in the arm during the fight which occurred about 4.25am on Sunday 12 May. A witness phoned emergency services, reporting that a man and a woman had attacked another man, causing injuries to his face.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found two injured people, with the second person nursing a stab wound to his arm. It appeared to have been inflicted by the owner of the business with a kitchen knife, which police seized. The businessman was also found with injuries to his face and a fractured nose. Both received medical attention for their injuries, which were not life threatening.

Both were arrested for their involvement in the brawl, which has led to the opening of a police investigation. One of the running theories, according to sources, is that it may have been sparked due to a failed negotiation.

Stabbing in Torremolinos

Last week there was another stabbing, this time in Torremolinos, which left a 38-year-old man in a quadriplegic state after he was knifed in the back of his neck. The victim was rushed to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, where there is a unit specialised in treating spinal injuries.

The incident took place about 7am on 9 May in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, near Bajondillo. Torremolinos town hall workers raised the alarm when they found a man on the ground bleeding profusely from the neck. He was next to a friend who was trying to cover the wound.

The victim and suspect had allegedly had a fight near a bar in the La Nogalera area. They allegedly met again in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, where the stabbing took place. The alleged suspect, who fled in a taxi, was arrested shortly afterwards by a National Police patrol, who are investigating him for attempted murder.