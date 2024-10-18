Arrested for stabbing another man to death in Marbella

Irene Quirante Friday, 18 October 2024, 15:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death another man, aged 39, in Marbella. As confirmed to SUR by the sources consulted, the incident took place on Wednesday night in an abandoned building on Avenida Modesto Abril, where homeless people are said to spend the night.

According to the sources, at around 11.10pm, a call was made to the emergency services alerting them that a fight was taking place in the building. The National Police, who were quick to respond, found the victim, of German origin, with several stab wounds, but nothing could be done to save his life.

The alleged perpetrator, of Arab origin, was arrested as he was fleeing the scene. The officers located him in the vicinity of the building where the events took place. A few metres away, according to the sources, the knife with which he had fatally attacked the victim was found.

For the time being, the arrested man remains in police custody awaiting trial as the alleged perpetrator of a murder offence. The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the motive and all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Although no hypothesis has been ruled out, according to sources, the investigations suggest that in this case the violent death is not related to organised crime, but rather to a dispute for reasons that are still under investigation.

This is the second crime that has taken place on the Costa del Sol in less than a week that the National Police are trying to solve. The body of a 38-year-old man of Romanian origin was found last Sunday, around 1pm, at a house on a rural estate in Estepona.

The police are continuing their investigations to try to find the perpetrator or perpetrators. According to the sources consulted, one of the hypotheses being worked on is that the event could be related to a robbery. The deceased was reportedly found amidst rubbish and alcohol bottles and nothing could be done to save him, as he had lost a lot of blood. According to sources, everything suggests that, in addition to a cut on his neck, he may have been beaten with some kind of blunt instrument, such as a shovel.