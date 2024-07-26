Driver arrested after fleeing from checkpoint in Marbella and ramming a police car

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 26 July 2024, 15:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The driver of a vehicle who came across a police checkpoint in Marbella and, ignoring the orders of police officers who tried to stop him, accelerated away and attempted to flee the scene, according to sources. The driver was arrested in Calle Bernabé after leading a chase in which he allegedly rammed a National Police car.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, police sources confirmed to SUR. Once he was cornered, the man apparently got out of the car and tried to continue to make his escape on foot, but the officers managed to catch up and proceeded to arrest him.

During the chase, in addition to causing damage to the patrol car, several motorbikes parked in the street were destroyed by the impact they sustained moments before the chase came to an end.

It seems that the reason the driver attempted to flee the scene could be that he was driving a stolen vehicle, as the officers later discovered.