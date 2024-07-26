Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Driver arrested after fleeing from checkpoint in Marbella and ramming a police car
112 incident

Driver arrested after fleeing from checkpoint in Marbella and ramming a police car

Several motorbikes and a National Police vehicle were damaged during the chase

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 26 July 2024, 15:30

Opciones para compartir

The driver of a vehicle who came across a police checkpoint in Marbella and, ignoring the orders of police officers who tried to stop him, accelerated away and attempted to flee the scene, according to sources. The driver was arrested in Calle Bernabé after leading a chase in which he allegedly rammed a National Police car.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, police sources confirmed to SUR. Once he was cornered, the man apparently got out of the car and tried to continue to make his escape on foot, but the officers managed to catch up and proceeded to arrest him.

During the chase, in addition to causing damage to the patrol car, several motorbikes parked in the street were destroyed by the impact they sustained moments before the chase came to an end.

It seems that the reason the driver attempted to flee the scene could be that he was driving a stolen vehicle, as the officers later discovered.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol's main fishing harbour
  2. 2 Mijas launches new 'state of the art' access and payment app to make parking easier
  3. 3 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer
  4. 4

    The eight Malaga athletes vying for glory in Paris
  5. 5 Remembering the Battle of the Ebro
  6. 6 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  7. 7 More than thirty free summer shows on offer in popular eastern Costa del Sol resort
  8. 8 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Holiday World Resort is once again preparing the great boxing evening on Saturday 3rd August
  10. 10 Football executives meet Costa del Sol business owners to boost local development

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad