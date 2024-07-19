Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Las Gaviota after the demolition. Josele
Antonio Banderas demolishes Marbella villa and applies for permission to rebuild
Marbella

Antonio Banderas demolishes Marbella villa and applies for permission to rebuild

The Malaga-born actor decided to reduce the luxury property east of the Costa el Sol town to rubble after almost 20 years of legal wrangles

María Albarral

Friday, 19 July 2024, 15:22

Starting from scratch. That is the decision that Malaga-born Antonio Banderas has made regarding his luxury La Gaviota beach home located on the Los Monteros estate to the east of Marbella.

That is why, this week, he has demolished the entire structure on his own initiative and has requested a new building licence from Marbella town hall. In this way, the actor would be able to rebuild it in accordance with urban planning laws.This is despite the fact that the council itself had already requested at the beginning of 2024 that the Andalusian high court file the demolition proceedings as it was in the process of being legalised.

However, Banderas has opted for a new plan and the new building licence application is being processed now that the original property has been flattened.

The previous owners had built the property in 1995 with an illegal licence granted by the then town mayor Jesús Gil. The property invaded part of a public right of way and a plot of land classified for sanitation infrastucture. Some residents from the residential development reported the property and, in 2003, the court annulled the 1995 municipal building permit. This has caused problems, as well as several lawsuits, for the actor over the last 20 years.

The property has been one of the actor’s most cherished places, where his daughter Stella del Carmen was born and where he lived for most of his marriage to actress Melanie Griffith.

Banderas also spent the Covid pandemic lockdown in this Marbella property.

