The Marbella river adventure where you have to be amphibious for a day

Be prepared to get wet if you want to do this walk.

Javier Almellones Monday, 5 August 2024, 13:31

Visiting the Angosturas del Guadalmina near Marbella involves making sure that you and your electronic devices are prepared for the water. Spoiler alert: you will get wet!

Every summer the place turns into a mini theme park and it never goes out of fashion. Like many natural areas in Malaga province, the Covid-19 pandemic was the only time when there were no people in summer. When summer turns to autumn, the swimmers disappear and the walkers return.

The river route between the Mozas and Tubos pools is less than a kilometre long. The normal route is downstream, between natural pools, lots of slippery rocks and places where you have no choice but to get into the water.

This riverbed is a constantly evolving natural area. Those who have visited in previous summers cannot believe the changes they see when they return the following year. Sometimes the sand replaces areas that were water a year ago. And in other years, the sand has gone and the water is so deep you are forced to swim instead of walk.

Among the main obstacles is the small reservoir where no option looks good. Climbing down a rope that you're not sure will hold your weight, or finding your way over the slippery rocks. There is an escape point on the right for those who decide to give up.

The next thing to know is that you need to bring waterproof protection for your electronic devices, unless of course your mobile phone or camera can be used underwater. Another thing is finding it if you drop it in a pool. Not all the waters of the Guadalmina are crystal clear.

Wear non-slip shoes and swimming costumes and make sure you're well protected from the sun

You need to be properly dressed as well, with good, non-slip shoes. Going barefoot is not an option, unless you want to risk a nasty injury that could put paid to further summer plans. Wear swimwear and keep covered up to avoid sunburn. make sure you take plenty of water (the river water isn't suitable for drinking) and food.