Casting call for extras to feature in Amazon series being shot on Costa del Sol The casting of extras for the international production is aimed at residents of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona and this is how you can register an interest

A production company is seeking extras for an unknown Amazon series as it prepares to film in Marbella, with the town's luxury offering at the centre of the plot.

It comes after a month of action across the region with Netflix filming its mystery series Seven Dials in Ronda and starring Iain Glen from Game of Thrones, as well as the film Mango in Vélez-Málaga.

The latest casting call is open to young people and adults (over 18 years old), both men and women, and of any ethnicity. The profile of the extras will be "elegant and upper class" to meet the requirements of the series that will be centred on Marbella's luxurious way of life.

Some 100 extras are expected to take part in scenes that will start to be filmed from next Monday 7 October. Filming will also take place in Malaga city.

The casting is aimed at residents of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona. Those interested can get in touch via a WhatsApp message on 669 367 810.

Behind the arrival of this new filming of an international series is Malaga-based service production company Ánima Stillking, created last March by the former management team of Fresco Film (Game of Thrones and Kaos) and which has already brought to the province the filming of romantic comedy Mango, a feature film directed by one of the kings of the genre on Netflix, the Danish Mehdi Avaz. This latest film has just finished filming, which has taken place entirely in the Axarquía, where the plot is centred on a Danish executive. He arrives in Vélez-Málaga to set up a hotel in a mango plantation that belongs to a lawyer who is keeping a secret.

Two episodes

Amazon is now taking over the filming and is looking to Marbella and the Costa del Sol for this new series which will record two episodes, after filming in the UK. The multinational platform has already set one of last year's major premieres of its Spanish subsidiary, Los Farad, the story of a family of international arms traffickers fond of jet set parties, reminiscent of an illustrious character, Adnan Khashoggi, a regular at these luxurious parties on the Golden Mile in the 80s, in the same location.

The filming of the new Amazon series joins the recent boom of Marbella and its lifestyle as one of the great themes and sets of fiction in the last year. A list of titles that includes Los Farad, along with several series that deal with drug trafficking and the era of corruption such as Clanes (Netflix) and Marbella (Movistar) or the film El Correo. These are joined by another episodic fiction series inspired by the legendary discotheque Olivia Valere, Eva y Nicole (Atresmedia), and the international series set in World War II, We Were The Lucky Ones (Disney).