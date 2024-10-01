Age Concern launches new initiative to expand home visits and outreach programme in Marbella and San Pedro

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 10:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro is launching its ‘10 euros a month’ appeal, a new campaign to help and support the elderly, especially those who live alone. The initiative was announced by the charity last week and is just one of several projects it has lined up in the lead up to the Christmas season. The idea of the appeal is for people to donate ten euros a month in order to help expand its home visit service in its fight against loneliness and isolation, and to boost the outreach programme at two local care homes.

The organisation also hopes to further develop its social activities at its community centre in San Pedro.

Spokesperson Steve Marshall said, “As we approach the season of goodwill, we hope this will strike a chord with people. There is so much we can and need to do. We may be small, but we have big dreams and aspirations and we get results for our clients. So far, we have helped over 600 people, but many more need our support. Your monthly donation will also help us to recruit and train more volunteers.”

Those interested in donating, or becoming a volunteer, will find details on the charity’s website: www.ageconcernmarbella.com