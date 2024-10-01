Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Age Concern social and activity centre. SUR
Age Concern launches new initiative to expand home visits and outreach programme in Marbella and San Pedro
Community spirit

Age Concern launches new initiative to expand home visits and outreach programme in Marbella and San Pedro

The charity is hoping to "strike a chord" with its new appeal in the fight against loneliness and isolation

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 10:10

Opciones para compartir

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro is launching its ‘10 euros a month’ appeal, a new campaign to help and support the elderly, especially those who live alone. The initiative was announced by the charity last week and is just one of several projects it has lined up in the lead up to the Christmas season. The idea of the appeal is for people to donate ten euros a month in order to help expand its home visit service in its fight against loneliness and isolation, and to boost the outreach programme at two local care homes.

The organisation also hopes to further develop its social activities at its community centre in San Pedro.

Spokesperson Steve Marshall said, “As we approach the season of goodwill, we hope this will strike a chord with people. There is so much we can and need to do. We may be small, but we have big dreams and aspirations and we get results for our clients. So far, we have helped over 600 people, but many more need our support. Your monthly donation will also help us to recruit and train more volunteers.”

Those interested in donating, or becoming a volunteer, will find details on the charity’s website: www.ageconcernmarbella.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  3. 3 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  5. 5 Walking group on the Costa del Sol raises 20,000 euros for charity
  6. 6 Mijas resurrects La Puente as a cultural centre four decades after its demolition
  7. 7 Theatrical group offers its sing-along shows to charitable organisations on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Little-known Marbella golfer upsets the odds with Open de España win
  9. 9 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium renovation project under way but with uncertainty still looming
  10. 10 First international dog show in 'pet-friendly' Benalmádena deemed 'a resounding success'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad