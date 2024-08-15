Acosol to repair two badly corroded sections of key sewerage system in Marbella and Estepona

María Albarral Thursday, 15 August 2024, 12:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

One of the main public water supply companies on the Costa del Sol, Acosol, will carry out the repair of two different sections of the key sewerage network in Marbella and Estepona with the aim of reducing problems in their treatment plants. It involves an overall investment of nearly four million euros to be financed by the provincial authority to repair more than 2.4 kilometres that coincide with one of the most deteriorated sections of this network due to the weather and storms.

Acosol has already started the contracting work for this project, which will achieve the correct and complete repair of the current integral main sewer in the affected sections by installing a fibreglass sleeve as an inner lining. The aim of this action is to provide structural safety to the general sewerage collector in the sections most affected by corrosion, making the pipe watertight and preventing seawater seepage which increases the conductivity of the water entering the Guadalmansa (Estepona) and Víbora (Marbella) treatment plants.

Project

Therefore, a project consisting of two specific actions will be carried out. One, in Estepona, acting on 1,944 linear metres and 90cm in diameter and the other, in Marbella, of 507 metres and 110cm in diameter. The aim is to repair both sections that have been most affected by corrosion and thus prevent the water in the network from reaching the treatment plants with greater salinity. As the public water company pointed out, "This will benefit both the plant's energy needs and the quality of the recycled water that is subsequently supplied for irrigation of golf courses on the Western Costa del Sol."

On the other hand, in addition to this action, Acosol's objective is to continue working to improve the infrastructure. The company highlighted the investment plan recently approved in the plenary session of the association of municipalities of the western Costa del Sol, which has 348.6 million euros to carry out this improvement of the facilities.

Of this amount, 232 million euros will be earmarked for the integral sewerage system of the western Costa del Sol, including the infrastructures related to the collectors located on the coast, treatment plants and regenerated water networks. In this section, as well as the two sections of the sewerage network in Marbella and Estepona, there is an allocation of 30 million euros for the rehabilitation and replacement of integral sewerage networks with serious structural damage, reducing the risk of possible discharges into the environment. In addition, there are up to 46 million in improvements to process lines and installations in treatment plants to adapt them to regulatory changes.