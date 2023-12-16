A 56-year-old man dies after car plunges down an embankment in Istán

Europa Press Marbella Saturday, 16 December 2023, 06:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 56-year-old man died on Friday (15 December) when the vehicle he was driving plunged down an embankment in the municipality of Istán in Malaga province.

The emergency services control room, 112 Andalucía, reported that the accident happened in the rural Nacimiento del Río Verde area. At approximately 3.40pm a caller alerted the coordination centre to the fact that a car with a trailer had gone off the road and then fallen down a slope.

The fire brigade attended the scene along with the Guardia Civil and an ambulance crew who were only able to certify the death of the occupant of the vehicle.