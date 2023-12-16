Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A 56-year-old man dies after car plunges down an embankment in Istán
112 incident

A 56-year-old man dies after car plunges down an embankment in Istán

The accident happened in the Nacimiento del Río Verde area of the Malaga province municipality

Europa Press

Marbella

Saturday, 16 December 2023, 06:57

Compartir

A 56-year-old man died on Friday (15 December) when the vehicle he was driving plunged down an embankment in the municipality of Istán in Malaga province.

The emergency services control room, 112 Andalucía, reported that the accident happened in the rural Nacimiento del Río Verde area. At approximately 3.40pm a caller alerted the coordination centre to the fact that a car with a trailer had gone off the road and then fallen down a slope.

The fire brigade attended the scene along with the Guardia Civil and an ambulance crew who were only able to certify the death of the occupant of the vehicle.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Toll prices in Spain to increase from 1 January 2024 and these are the new prices for the roads in Malaga province
  2. 2 Eight days of strikes called by airline staff in Spain over Christmas and these are the dates affected
  3. 3 Travel chaos on the Costa del Sol as rush hour trains are hit by delays and cancellations
  4. 4 Nuclear test veteran on the Costa del Sol recognised after 65-year wait
  5. 5 Visitors to popular Axarquía beauty spot may have to pay to enjoy it, and these are some of the other main proposals
  6. 6 Fuengirola fire brigade celebrates turning forty with a vertical 12-storey race involving teams from all over Spain
  7. 7 Two-wheeled Santas get ready to roar into Torremolinos for annual Toy Run
  8. 8 Malaga Port prepares to ship in tankers of water by next summer if drought continues
  9. 9 Red Cross programme to help almost 400 migrants in the Axarquía comes to an end
  10. 10 SUR's 2024 Who's Who guide to gastronomy in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad