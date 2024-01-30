Malaga's provincial authority to invest 15 million euros in digital water control and leak monitoring technology

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 17:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputacíon, has approved a 15.5 million project to digitalise water monitoring and consumption controls.

Dubbed the Malaga Aqua Rural 5.0 initiative, the measures could benefit around 145,000 residents across 71 municipalities in the province.

The Diputacíon's first vice-president Cristóbal Ortega said: "Now more than ever it is vital that not a single drop of water is wasted". Ortega pointed out a study carried out by the provincial authority in 2023 in 74 municipalities where leaks were detected 20,500 cubic metres a day was lost, which means 7.45 cubic hectometres a year. "For this reason, it is a priority to improve the control of pipes, channelling and tanks to prevent water from being wasted or not controlled," he added.

Developing plans to facilitate the efficiency of the water cycle and adapting it to climate change; specific interventions to improve the digitalisation of water consumption; and the design of a platform and web portal of information and digital tools are the three actions planned in this project, according to the provincial authority.

Of the total investment, 1.8 million euros will go to planning work, including the drafting of sanitary plans for water quality, hydrogeological studies of groundwater, comprehensive management plans for municipal sewerage systems, emergency plans for drought and provincial master plans for supply and sewerage infrastructures, among others.

A total of 12.9 million euros will be allocated to technological equipment in municipal water catchments to monitor water levels, flow rates, pressure and quality; monitoring of reservoir outflows; control of leaks in municipal drinking water supply infrastructures; and a pilot programme for the installation of remote reading meters.

The remaining 836,000 euros for the project will go to the implementation of informative web platforms and digital tools.