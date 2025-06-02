Malaga's leading names in distribution flex their muscles

SUR Monday, 2 June 2025, 17:24 Compartir

In 2024, Malaga’s distribution sector reaffirmed its importance in the province’s overall export volume, with foreign sales increasing by up to 23%. This international success is clear evidence of the sector’s strength in the region.

In a province where service-based companies tend to take centre stage, the distribution sector stands out for the remarkable stability and resilience of its key players. These players continue year after year to hold prominent positions among the province’s highest-earning companies.

In the list published at the end of March by SUR of Malaga’s top-grossing companies, Dcoop once again took first place, backed by an impressive €1.4 billion in revenue. Their position is further strengthened by the fact that Malaga’s second-highest-grossing company is also a Dcoop subsidiary, Mercaóleo, which generated nearly €537 million.

“The agri-food sector is overrepresented in the ranking compared to its share of Malaga’s GDP: there are 20 food production companies on the list,” journalist Nuria Triguero pointed out in the paper.

In addition to Mercaóleo, Dcoop includes Grupo Pompeian and Qorteba Internacional SL, bringing together olive oil producers and distributors from across Andalucía. The cooperative has once again shown its business agility in response to the recent crisis sparked by the Trump administration’s new tariff policy, which applies a 10% tax on products from Europe: Dcoop has decided to expand its production facilities in the United States, where it already operates two bottling plants.

This strategic move allows the company to avoid the new tariffs while maintaining service quality. The decision was confirmed by Dcoop CEO Antonio Luque, who noted that medium- and long-term investment could increasingly shift to the United States “instead of Europe”.

A committed sector

Another key player in Malaga’s distribution landscape is Montosa, an international benchmark in avocado production and distribution. The company enters the current season with highly optimistic forecasts, following a winter marked by long-awaited rainfall that provided relief from the persistent drought. This factor is crucial for the cultivation of tropical fruits, Montosa’s area of expertise, and could enable the Malaga-based firm to exceed last year’s sales volume.

The consolidation of Sabor a Málaga

The Sabor a Málaga brand has played a decisive role in recent years in strengthening the commercial and distribution sector, particularly in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Launched by the Diputación provincial council to unite the province’s highest-quality products under one recognisable identity, it has helped boost their market presence by highlighting their unique qualities and exclusivity. Sabor a Málaga has also served as a launchpad to showcase the commercial value of local produce. Its activity is proving vital to revitalising the economy of smaller towns, creating jobs and helping to curb rural depopulation.

Sabor a Málaga now has over 600 affiliated companies, spanning the agricultural industry, retail and hospitality sectors. Its current strength was recently showcased at the Salón Gourmets in Madrid, where it delivered its most ambitious exhibition in the past decade: a 325-square-metre space dedicated to highlighting the richness and quality of Malaga’s food sector.

On display were extra virgin olive oils, wines with DOP Málaga and Sierras de Málaga designations, goat’s cheeses, cured meats and other meat products, subtropical fruits such as avocados and mangoes, vegetable and fish preserves, eggs, pickles and olives with DOP Aloreña de Málaga status, jams, breads and traditional pastries, spices and dietary supplements.

Producers affiliated with Sabor a Málaga who took part in the Madrid fair were highly active in promoting their products, holding over 150 business meetings with distributors, hotel and food chains, chefs, national and international restaurateurs and private exporters.