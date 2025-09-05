The unusual reason why Malaga is on the verge of 'stealing' Granada's only Michelin star

Marina Martínez Malaga Friday, 5 September 2025, 09:42 Share

Finca La Bobadilla now appears in web searches as a five-star hotel in Malaga province. Whether you want to stay there or try its Michelin-starred restaurant La Finca, several people have been surprised when looking for the website, because until just a few days ago, it was located in Sierra de Loja in Granada province.

The reason behind this is because the hotel complex is located between the two Andalusian provinces, which is why it has changed its postal address without leaving its location. The postal adress is now in Salinas (Archidona) following the decision taken by the Único Hotels chain, which bought the hotel from Barceló at the beginning of the year.

However, this does mean for Granada province that the Michelin star La Finca obtained in 2022 could become part of Malaga province's collection. SUR has contacted the prestigious guide and those in charge are clear on the matter: "The selection has decided to keep it in Granada until the end of this year's edition and if it is recommended again next year, we would then change it to Malaga," they explain.

But this is the only Michelin star in Granada province. It obtained its first star in 2022 and hasn't lost it since. The restaurant is run by Malaga chef Fernando Arjona, who "uses recipes from Malaga and Granada", according to the Michelin Guide, which also awarded the hotel its Michelin Key.

The 'move' has created some concern in Granada, although the hotel chain insists that "neither Loja nor Granada has been removed from the equation, the first phrase when you Google the hotel is still 'in the Sierra de Loja' and at all times we want to continue talking about Granada and Andalucía in general because we want to transmit the most complete Andalusian essence to the guest".

In fact, Único Hotels continues to highlight on its website that "this exclusive luxury retreat of more than 350 hectares" is located between Malaga and Granada, 45 minutes from Malaga airport and less than 30 minutes by AVE from Granada and Cordoba. Likewise, the chain explains that "the IBI is still being paid to Loja as can be confirmed by the town hall and even its mayor, with whom there has been contact from the beginning".

The company explains that the change of postal address is largely due to their intention to strengthen their commitment to the concept of a finca and, in this case, the entrance is in Malaga, since the real access is through Archidona: "Finca La Bobadilla, as it is now called, is a hotel whose entrance is in Malaga, the estate begins in Malaga". They go on to say "We want to give even more value to the estate as such, the experiences that we are introducing there (such as our own horses, routes, the whole extra virgin olive oil theme...), and in the surrounding area". Finca La Bobadilla's telephone prefix is Malaga.

Fernando Arjona's Archidona roots mean that the menu also has a lot of Malaga flavour: for example, the lightly cooked concha fina with Malaga stew, the ajoblanco with avocado, mango and Iberian pork, but the gazpachuelo has a touch of orange blossom and Motril shrimps, a clear nod to Granada province.

"From the beginning we have wanted to make traditional cuisine with local produce, rescuing old recipes that have been lost, always between Granada and Malaga, as well as other border towns", explains Arjona, who as a Malaga native, is "happy" with the possibility of the star going to his homeland, but not taking it for granted that he will get a star again next year.

In fact, he doesn't think that the changes driven by the new owners will help, although he is still hopeful: "The diner's experience has changed, but we continue in our line of giving the highest quality and doing our best, so that will always be there".

If La Finca finally revalidates the star and it falls on the side of the province of Malaga, it would unexpectedly increase its Michelin star constellation to ten restaurants. It would join José Carlos García, Kaleja, Sollo, Messina, Back, Nintai and Blossom. In addition to those of Bardal and Skina, which have two stars.

The Michelin Guide will announce new additions on 25 November, coincidentally at a gala to be held in Malaga. Watch this space...