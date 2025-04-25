Malaga to host next glittering gala for Michelin star restaurant awards in Spain

Alberto Gómez Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:35 Compartir

Malaga is hosting the next Michelin gala, during which the famous guide will award stars to the best restaurants and chefs in Spain. The last edition of the touring event was in Murcia, in November 2024, with previous events in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. This time, Malaga - the Andalusian province with the highest number of stars - takes the lead after months of bidding.

Three institutions have collaborated to sponsor the gala: the regional government of Andalucía (the Junta), with a contribution of nearly half a million euros; Malaga's city council, with around 250,000 euros; and the provincial authority (Diputación), with another 250,000 euros.

Michelin has not confirmed the news yet, but it has stated that they consider Malaga "a wonderful destination".

The province's potential, with nine Michelin-starred restaurants (Bardal, Skina, Blossom, José Carlos García, Sollo, Kaleja, Messina, Back and Nintai) and eleven stars in total (Bardal and Skina have two stars each), is what tipped the scales in favour of Malaga. It is also the ninth Spanish province with the most award-winning restaurants, behind Barcelona (36), Madrid (32), Girona (15), Alicante (13), Vizcaya (11), Asturias (11), Mallorca (10) and Valencia (10) and followed by Tarragona, La Coruña and Tenerife, with eight each, and Cadiz and Huesca, with seven.

Michelin has estimated that the impact of the gala is around 30 million euros in terms of visibility and media exposure. Every year, hundreds of people attend the event, to which all two- and three-starred chefs are invited, as well as international chefs and journalists from all over the country. The French guide is extremely secretive about the establishments that could win, although the industry often makes correct predictions. Therefore, it can be expected that the next gala will crown Skina, Marcos Granda's Marbella restaurant, which has been considered a favorite for a third star in the past two editions a - a recognition reserved for only 16 restaurants.

Michelin awards stars on the basis of the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of technique, the chef's personality as reflected in his or her cuisine and, above all, the overall approach. The inspectors who award these prizes are part of the mystery and secrecy of the awarding process: they are anonymous, full-time employees, usually former restaurant professionals, who make decisions as a team.