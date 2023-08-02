Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A parent walking with a child in Malaga on a sunny day. Ñito Salas
Malaga is the Andalusian province that asks for most leave of absence to care for family members

The proportion of men seeking this leave is higher than in other provinces, which is explained by the stable employment positions and a more modern business environment

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:47

Across Andalucía one in three requests for family leave in the first six months of 2023 were in Malaga province. Also the proportion of men seeking this leave (175 requests) is higher than in other provinces and represents 21% of the total 837 requests. In Spain as a whole, only 15% of the requests over the same time period were made by males.

The number of care leave requests in Malaga exceeds those registered in Seville, despite the fact that the latter province has a larger population and also more employed people.

Cristina García Romero, head of Equality at the UGT union Malaga, said that one factor in the disparity is to do with the strength of the technology sector in the province as this industry is more accomodating to employees' family needs.

The increase in requests by males in Malaga province for family leave is due to the "economic development of the province and to an improvement in social awareness" according to Laura Baena, founder of the Malasmadres Club.

Other experts have pointed out that women usually request these leaves of absence as they are often in lower paid positions.

