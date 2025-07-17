Malaga and the Costa del Sol pays homage to La Virgen del Carmen, the 'queen of the seas'

Rafael Rodríguez Malaga Thursday, 17 July 2025, 10:29 Compartir

Malaga marked the day of one of the most beloved figures of devotion - La Virgen del Carmen - celebrated on 16 July, with vibrant coastal celebrations, religious processions and tributes that spanned the city, especially the El Palo and Pedrgalejo districts, and many other coastal and inland towns in the province. The Virgin of Carmen - the patron saint of sailors, fishing communities ('marengos') and the sea - brought together thousands of people despite the event falling on a weekday.

From dawn, different districts, towns and brotherhoods rose to pray and pay their tributes. Rincón de la Victoria, Marbella, Estepona and even inland towns in the Serranía de Ronda woke up to identical scenes of devotion.

First evening out

El Palo and Pedregalejo in Malaga city, both with deep fishing roots, were the epicentre of the events. At 5pm, the Virgin left the church of Nuestra Señora de las Angustias in El Palo, heading in the direction of the promenade.

The traditional marches, played by the bugle and drum band of the Brotherhood of the Gypsies, set the tone, while brand new banners demonstrated that, even more than 700 years after the Virgin appeared before Saint Simon, people's belief and commitment are still strong.

Like last year, the Zamarrilla music band played the national anthem under the cheers and shouts "guapa, guapa, guapa" (Spanish for 'beautiful') of the crowd. The procession steadily moved towards the beach. Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, dressed as one of the 'marengos' and with a baton in hand, also joined the men, women and children, who were not scared away by the heat. Music was played in memory of two women, who had devoted their lives to the Virgen del Carmen, making this one of the most emotional moments of the afternoon.

Despite the high temperatures and the risks they pose for them, elderly onlookers wanted to see their Virgin at least as she entered the sea, given that the beach offered some respite from the scorching weather. The whole neighbourhood seemed to want a piece of the spectacle. At 8pm, the ritual of lifting the throne was performed to a standing ovation and tears.

Through the human archway, the effigy entered the sea, received by a fleet of boats, decorated to accompany it during this trip around the Mediterranean. "Who is the most beautiful? The Virgen del Carmen!," the devotees repeated.

As usual, at 9.30pm, the meeting on the water between the Virgen del Carmen of El Palo and the Virgen del Carmen of Pedregalejo took place. There, the two brotherhoods paid homage to each other with a floral offering, marking their union in faith. Fireworks illuminated the end of the first night, as the Virgen del Carmen of El Palo set on its way back home, to the church.

Pedregalejo

Pedragalejo's Virgin left the Corpus Christi church at 7pm. Here, it was the La Paz music band that provided the soundtrack, as it has done for the last nine years. Like in El Palo, first it played the national anthem and then Salve Marinera.

Another beautiful Virgin was processed on the promenade and was pronounced queen and protector of the area. Reaching the sea at sunset, she was accompanied by dances and songs performed by devotees in traditional clothing. The moment she asked for permission to enter the sea, she paid homage to those who had lost their lives in service there.

Shortly before 10.25pm, Pedregalejo's Virgen del Carmen began its way back to the church, under the sound and light of fireworks, on a carpet of petals and salt.

Other processions

La Virreina, Campanillas, Gudalmar, Alhaurín de la Torre were among the other districts and towns where processions took place, demonstrating that this dedication crosses borders. The largest events, however, took place along the coast: in Estepona, Marbella, Fuengirola, Los Boliches, Mijas, Benalmádena, La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria, Benajarafe and Nerja.

The entire province chanted, with crowds following the path of their Virgin in tears. Undoubtedly, 16 July marks a night of strong emotions and commitment to a centuries-old ritual.

* María Albarral (Marbella) also contributed to this article.