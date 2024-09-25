Malaga offers more than 250 activities as part of 'seniors month' in October

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 18:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

On the occasion of the UN's International Day of Older Persons (1 October), the Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, is dedicating the month of October to the province's seniors, with special attention to those living in municipalities with fewer than 25,000 inhabitants.

Now in its thirteenth year, 'Mes del Mayor' (month of the older person), a varied programme has been organised with more than 250 activities, including the annual gala tribute to centenarians, workshops, excursions, cultural routes, concerts, competitions, county meetings, and the final of the talent contest La Mayor Estrella (the older star), among others.

The Diputación has highlighted its commitment to the province's senior population, which has a specific department dedicated tor them which works to improve their welfare and to detect their needs.

"Through this department, but involving many others in an integrated way, the Diputación is organising, with the participation of all its departments and services, a campaign to promote active ageing and combat loneliness among people over 65," the Diputación said in a statement.

The events will begin with the celebration of the traditional gala tribute to the province's centenarians on Tuesday 1 October, in the Edgar Neville auditorium the Diputación building in Malaga city.

Excursions and competitions

The varied programme of activities that will take place during the month includes workshops related to personal image, petanque and media literacy. There will also be excursions and cultural routes where participants can enjoy an equestrian show, flamenco, visits to the Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria, the automobile museum in Malaga city, Mariposario de Benalmádena butterfly park and Lobo (wolf) Park. There will also be jokes, poetry, painting and handicrafts competitions.

Anyone over the age of 65 from any municipality in Malaga province can take part. All they have to do is send a photograph, audio or video to WhatsApp 662383698 before 20 October.

"Also, from 3 to 17 October, El Burgo (3 October), Archidona (8 October), Mollina (10 October), Algarrobo (15 October) and Algatocín (17 October), will hold provincial meetings with the participation of 2,500 older people from the 87 municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants in the province. This is an opportunity for them to leave their won municipalities and get to know other corners of the province of Malaga in an enjoyable day full of activities," the Diputación said.

Cross-stitch, crafts, ceramics, painting and crochet made by older people will be displayed in the 'Arte Mayor' exhibition at the Diputación de Málaga (Calle Pacífico, 54) between 14 and 31 October.

The finale of the 'Mes del Mayor' programme will be the final of the senior talent contest 'La Mayor Estrella' which will take place on Wednesday 23 October at 12pm in the Edgar Neville auditorium of the Diputación de Málaga.