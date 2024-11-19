Malaga foodbank announces Christmas campaign dates across the province

Cristina Pinto Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 14:37

The Costa del Sol's foodbank Bancosol has announced that this year's Christmas 'Gran Recogida' (big collection) will be on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November. There will be 130 points where cash donations can be made this year, which is fewer than in other years. This season it will help 29,451 people in need.

Manuel Posadas, from the Asociación Unión Ciudad Jardín Banco Solidario, which has been receiving aid from Bancosol for at least 15 years said, "We serve 498 families every month and if it weren't for the food that Bancosol donates to us, it wouldn't be possible. The reality is that they do an incredible job and manage to help many people who have nothing to feed themselves on a daily basis."

Another association helped by Bancosol is Asociación Betania, which has four flats in Malaga for families at risk of social exclusion and women who are victims of gender-based violence or trafficking. "Our alliance with Bancosol allows us to greatly improve the quality of life of these people, this year we have been able to assist more than 200 people," said the coordinator of the homeless section at Betania, Víctor Manuel Llamas.

They are also responsible for caring for the people living on the streets of Malaga who also receive the food that Bancosol donates to them. "It is very important that we can attend to people who have no resources and that is why we value what is done every year in the Gran Recogida, which is vital to offer our service", says the coordinator.

In Antequera Casa Menga Vivienda de la Supervisión al Tratamiento y la Reinserción, where 20 people live right now also receives food from Bancosol. "We are very grateful for the donations and we want all citizens to be sure that every euro they give comes back to us transformed into food. We are also very happy that now money is being donated and Bancosol can manage the purchase of food so that it does not expire, we have variety and supply for the whole year," said the head of Casa Menga, Celia Vegas Melero.

People can either add money to their shopping bill (from one euro), make the donation through bizum (00887) or at the bank accounts (ES44 2100 8688 7702 0011 6290 or ES41 2103 0262 9500 3001 6299). For further information about Bancosol click here.