Young man clutching rosary beads in his hands rescued from underground rubbish container in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 10:59

Police are making investigations after a young man was found trapped inside an underground rubbish container while clutching onto some rosary beads in Malaga city. Officers found him in a semi-conscious state, very dirty and with no shoes on. He also would not let go of a rosary chain he was holding in his hands.

The incident happened at about 6.30am on Monday 2 December in Calle Pinzón, in the Soho area of Malaga city. A phone call to emergency services reported a person trapped inside an underground rubbish container.

Firefighters responded to the incident and upon arrival discovered the man inside the 2.4-metre-deep container, but there was no rubbish inside it. They gained access and found the man, who was about 24 years old, almost unconscious, making it impossible for him to get himself out of the container.

Rescuers tried to talk to him to find out how he had got there, but he could only mumble. Although he showed possible signs of being intoxicated or under the influence of some substance, this is yet to be verified.

Rescuers used a harness and ropes to lift the man to safety. Once he was out, they then covered him with a thermal blanket. Although he was bleeding from some wounds, he was not seriously injured.

Police are investigating whether he fell or was dropped -standing up -otherwise, given the container was empty and the rubbish could not break his fall, he would have suffered serious head trauma.