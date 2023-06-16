Young man on crutches attacked with wide-bladed kitchen knives in Malaga 'just for looking at the attackers' Local and National Police officers have now arrested the two suspects, two men aged 37 and 38 years old

The weapons used and the car that was smashed in the attack

A simple look. That was - unbelievable as it may seem - what would have unleashed the fury of two men, who have been arrested as the alleged perpetrators of a shocking wide-bladed kitchen knife attack on a young man in Malaga.

According to what the victim, who was on crutches at the time, told police, he did not know how he was still alive: "They were coming to kill," he told investigators.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of 20 May, on Avenida José Ortega y Gasset. The violence apparently started after an exchange of looks between the two suspects and four young men who were inside a car, including the victim.

After the first glance the two suspects allegedly threatened them, telling them that "they were going to beat them up" if they did not leave. The detainees, aged 37 and 38, then continued on their way, but returned after a few minutes, each carrying a wide-bladed kitchen knife.

They then allegedly started to smash the car by striking the rear of the vehicle with the intention of hitting the occupants inside, police said. Fearing for their lives, three of the youths fled the scene in a hurry. The fourth, who needed crutches to move around, was unable to escape.

A tip-off alerted the Local Police patrol to rush to the scene, causing the two suspects to flee. One of them was intercepted in the immediate area. He allegedly explained himself to the officers by saying that it had been "a fight of no importance".

The victim, however, did not know how he escaped with his life from the assault. According to what he told the police, who found him with numerous cuts on his limbs, the two individuals had lunged at him with the bladed instrument and tried to hit him on the head, which he had prevented by dodging the blows with his hands.

The young man, who among the various wounds had a deep cut on his knee and was bleeding profusely, assured the officers that the suspects "came to kill".

The weapons allegedly used in the attack were located the next morning next to a supermarket in the area where the attack took place. They were two axe-type kitchen knives, one of which had blood stains on it.

The two machetes seized were brought to the police station and an investigation was launched. The second person involved in the attack was then arrested at the start of this week.