Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga

Manuel García
Malaga
Friday, 23 August 2024, 14:25
A young bull at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga city caused a stir on Wednesday when it jumped over the arena's barrier, alarming many spectators.
In the process, it broke its right horn during an event being held as part of the 'feria' festivities in the city.
As a result of the incident, the animal was withdrawn from the day's bullfighting programme.
