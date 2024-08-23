Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The bull leaping the barrier Pacurrón
Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga

Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga

The animal at the Malagueta bullring caused a stir amongst spectactors when it scaled the arena's fence during the annual 'feria' festivities in the city

Manuel García

Malaga

Friday, 23 August 2024, 14:25

Opciones para compartir

A young bull at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga city caused a stir on Wednesday when it jumped over the arena's barrier, alarming many spectators.

In the process, it broke its right horn during an event being held as part of the 'feria' festivities in the city.

As a result of the incident, the animal was withdrawn from the day's bullfighting programme.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  2. 2 Tension rises in Mijas between donkey taxi owners and animal rights protesters
  3. 3 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  4. 4 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  5. 5 Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía
  6. 6 Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza
  7. 7 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  8. 8

    Malaga Feria 2024: Becoming increasingly out of reach for many?
  9. 9 Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs
  10. 10 Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher 'Conchita' Zamora dies at the age of 70

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad