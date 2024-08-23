Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga The animal at the Malagueta bullring caused a stir amongst spectactors when it scaled the arena's fence during the annual 'feria' festivities in the city

Manuel García Malaga Friday, 23 August 2024, 14:25

A young bull at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga city caused a stir on Wednesday when it jumped over the arena's barrier, alarming many spectators.

In the process, it broke its right horn during an event being held as part of the 'feria' festivities in the city.

As a result of the incident, the animal was withdrawn from the day's bullfighting programme.