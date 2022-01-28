Work on the old site of the Andalucía Cine is resumed The project will be carried out the Domingo Corpas architecture firm, with the aim of achieving a four-star status

After more than a year at a standstill, the work to build a hotel on the site of the Andalucía cinema, on Calle Victoria, has resumed. The project has been acquired by a group of investors, including a company owned by Barcelona football player Gerard Piqué. The previous company ran into difficulties which forced it to put the site up for sale.

Works have therefore resumed on the plot of land by new construction company Sacyr, who are building the retaining walls. These are necessary to hold back the land and to allow archaeologists to complete their work, which the previous owners abandoned.

The archaeologists exploration will allow the completion of an investigation into the subsoil, where numerous burial sites belonging to the medieval, islamic Yabul Faruh necropolis have appeared along the Gibralfaro hillside.