Wolverine heiress Dafne Keen joins San Diego Comic-Con Málaga guest list

After the announcement that Gwendoline Christie - the charismatic Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars - is coming to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, the event organisers have revealed that they have another warrior up their sleeve. They have confirmed that acclaimed actress and producer Dafne Keen will join the lineup of special guests at the event, due to take place from 25 to 28 September at the Palacio de Feria de Málaga.

Still under 20 years old, Keen is already a notable figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for her role as Laura/X-23 in Logan (2017), having taken over from Hugh Jackman - the legendary Wolverine. For this role, Keen received several awards and nominations but, most importantly, the fandom's recognition and approval. Later, she reprised her role in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which was to be her consecration.

Her debut was playing 'Ani' Cruz Oliver in the TV series The Refugees (2015). However, her first prominent role was that of Lyra Belacqua in the TV series His Dark Materials (2019), for which she was nominated for a Bafta award. She also appeared in Leslye Headland's Star Wars universe series The Acolyte (2024). Dafne María Keen Fernández, who by the way is the child of an English actor and a British actress, is going to present her new works as both an actress and a producer at the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.