Game of Thrones and Star Wars warrior Gwendoline Christie joins San Diego Comic-Con Málaga

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga adds a new familiar face to its agenda. "From epic battles in Westeros to adventures in a galaxy far, far away, her presence has illuminated some of the most iconic universes of contemporary popular culture," the organisers announced on social media. Actress Gwendoline Christie is one of the special guests at the major event, which will turn Malaga into the epicentre of comics and pop culture from 25 to 28 September.

Gwendoline Christie never goes unnoticed, with her height of more than 1.90m and her ability to transform give her characters life. She is the unforgettable Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars - two strong and brave warriors. She has also won over audiences in series such as The Sandman and Wednesday.

The biggest event in popular culture keeps revealing the big stars of its first edition in Europe. The convention will feature well-known names such as Arnold Schwarzenegger. The legendary actor from the Terminator saga will close the event on Sunday with a great morning masterclass at 11am, in which he will talk about his career and his trajectory in Hollywood.

Programme

The weekend is when visitors will see most of the stars of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga. On Saturday, American network AMC takes centre stage with the presentation of its two big series for the new season: Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the premiere of which will be accompanied by actors Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride; and Talamasca: The Secret Order, an adaptation of Anne Rice's vampire universe, with an appearance by the main character, portrayed by Nicholas Denton (both at the same event at 8pm). Also on Saturday, Disney will present its new animated series Star Wars: Visions (3pm).

Comic book lovers should also keep an eye out for Saturday, as that is when Marvel manga artist Peach Momoko - one of the most innovative illustrators at the moment - is hosting a masterclass on her creative process (1pm). Earlier that day, C.B. Cebulski - editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics - together with Elena Casagrande, Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, Sara Pichelli and Luciano Vecchio is going to talk about the reinvention and challenges of the brand's legendary characters (11.30am).

The opening ceremony of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga is scheduled for Thursday, 25 September (7.30pm), although details have not yet been revealed. The most striking event will take place at 6pm on Friday, with Disney's presentation of the new interpretation of the classic Tron, which premieres on the big screen in October. It remains unclear whether any of the film's actors will attend the convention.

Besides Arnold Schwarzenegger, Comic-Con attendees will also meet one of the Spanish directors in Hollywood - JA Bayona (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom and The Snow Society) - on Sunday (6pm). Legendary artist and DC editor Jim Lee is also scheduled for that day. He will offer an exclusive live drawing session, where he will bring to life iconic characters while answering questions from the public, at 4pm.