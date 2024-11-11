Who is the owner of the aircraft that is turning heads at Malaga Airport?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 08:11 | Updated 08:18h.

Professionals and airline passengers who frequent Malaga Airport cannot fail to have noticed the recent presence of an unusual visitor - a 'jumbo jet' aircraft with no obvious exterior markings. The large, wide-bodied aircraft arrived on the Costa del Sol on Saturday and is parked in an area very close to T3, so it is in full view of drivers entering and leaving the terminal.

The plane has been identified as a Boeing 747 412F Jumbo, and belongs to the Dubai (Royal) Air Wing company, which operates on behalf of the government and the family at the head of this emirate in the Arabian Gulf, and has a fleet made up of several Boeing 737, 747 and also a long-range 777 aircraft. This has been stated by the Meteo365.es website, which specialises in meteorology, and has cameras to view the state of the skies at numerous locations in real time, including Malaga Airport.

The Dubai Royal Air Wing operates from its own terminal at Dubai International Airport (DXB), with a VIP area dedicated exclusively to the UAE royal family and special interest flights, and is used primarily by the Emir of Dubai, the prime minister of the UAE, members of the royal family, as well as other high-level UAE government officials.

In this case, Malaga Airport sources have clarified that it is a cargo and goods transport aircraft, although the reason it has arrived on the Costa del Sol over the last few days has not been specified.