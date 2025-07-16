Wounded man makes own way to hospital A&E on the Costa after being shot 'by accident'

An injured man, 38, appeared at the accident and emergency department at the Hospital Regional in Malaga on Saturday, 12 June, claiming that he had been shot "by accident". Health professionals brought the alleged incident to the attention of the National Police, who discovered that the man had a history of drug-trafficking.

According to the gunshot victim's account, he was hit by a bullet while checking out a gun with a friend. The man's wound was treated at the hospital and he was discharged. As per protocol, the hospital reported the incident to the police.

This is yet another shooting incident reported in Malaga province, following a hectic and intense spring season of events involving firearms. Although there has not been an increase in cases compared to last year, there were a few weeks when reports of such incidents came in thick and fast, mostly concerning settling of scores in organised crime or common disputes.