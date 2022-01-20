Vueling develops its international network and will connect the Costa del Sol with 24 destinations this summer The Spanish low cost airline will return to pre-pandemic service levels at Malaga Airport and will also offer flights from Granada and Seville to London Gatwick

The Spanish low-cost airline Vueling will offer flights between Malaga Airport and 24 other destinations this summer marking a return to pre-pandemic service levels.

The airline, which made the announcement at the international tourism fair Fitur in Madrid, will also offer flights from Granada and Seville to London Gatwick.

Vueling will also strengthen its operations in Paris and connect the Costa del Sol with Nantes, Marseille, Lyon, Copenhagen, Billund, Rome, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, Marrakesh and Cardiff.

On the domestic front, the low-cost airline will offer flights to Malaga from Barcelona, Bilbao, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Asturias and Santiago de Compostela.

In Andalucía, the airline, along with the Malaga Airport service, will have 17 destinations on offer from Seville, seven from Granada and one from Almeria. From 26 March to 29 October, Vueling will offer a total of 120 destinations in more than 30 countries, returning its schedule to levels similar to 2019.

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling’s commercial director, said, “We are very proud to be able to announce the development of our international network in London Gatwick, thanks to the coordination with British Airways. This is particularly positive after two very difficult years for tourism and aviation.”