Urgent appeal to find young boy not seen since Sunday in Malaga The child's father reported the disappearance to the National Police in the city on Monday night, after the boy failed to return home

The family of Álvaro Puerta, a child under the age of 14, has asked for the public's help to locate the boy, who they have not heard from since this Sunday. The child's father raised the alarm on Monday night, at around 9pm, when he reported the disappearance at the National Police headquarters in Malaga.

According to sources, it is a worrying disappearance. The young man left home between 5pm and 8pm on Sunday, leaving behind his mobile phone and documentation, and since then nothing has been heard from him.

Apparently, the boy lives in Granada, but his father is based in Malaga, so he had travelled so they could spend the weekend together. The search operation is focusing on the Parque del Oeste area, which is where the boy usually spends most of his time during his stay in the city.

Police dogs have been deployed to try to locate the boy. According to information released by a missing persons association, the minor is around 1.70m tall, has brown hair, is slim and weighs approximately 70 kilos.

The last time he was seen he was wearing black jeans ripped at the knees, a dark grey puffer coat with triangles, and a white sweatshirt with black sleeves. He also has a red bicycle.

If someone sees the child or has any information, they can contact SOS Desaparecido on the numbers 649 952 957 or 617 126 909, or call the 112 Andalucía emergency services number, or notify the National Police on 091.