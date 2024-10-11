United Airlines will maintain daily flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 18:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

United Airlines has announced its schedule for 2025 and despite the confidence of the tourism sector in having a year-round air connection between Malaga and New York beyond the summer season, this decision is still not forthcoming.

The company's commitment for next year is to maintain the capacity of this route, which will continue to operate with a daily flight, according to company sources, from May to September. The airline will operate this connection with a Boeing 757-200. The aircraft type has a total of 176 seats, of which 16 are United Polaris business class; 160 are in Economy Class, including 42 Economy Plus seats where the passenger has more space.

The airline's big news in Spain is a new connection between New York and Bilbao and an increase in direct weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca. United is the only airline that directly connects Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid, and now Bilbao with the USA.

Therefore, United Airlines will consolidate its operations on the Costa del Sol with a third summer season, with few new developments following the successes of the previous two campaigns. It is worth noting that the operations carried out from last May until September already represented a 280 per cent increase in its offering for flights between Malaga and New York, which is the largest increase in Spain. In fact, not only did the airline bring forward the start of this route by a month, but it also increased the frequency of flights between the two destinations from three times a week to a daily service. A giant step that the company is pleased with, thanks to the response received "on both sides of the Atlantic", as it pointed out days before the announcement of the 2025 schedule.

United Airlines' relationship with Malaga Airport began in June 2023, with three flights a week and over 18,300 seats, 9,150 seats in each direction. This affection for the Costa del Sol continued in the summer of 2024, with a commitment of 51,000 seats. "The increase is tremendous," said Antonio de Toro, the head of sales for this American company in Spain, during an interview. Even so, the response from both markets to the only connection in Andalucía with the United States has exceeded expectations. The goal for 2025 is to consolidate the sole route linking Andalucía with the United States.

Ratings

The news has been widely applauded by the different administrations and businessmen in the sector. All agreed that consolidating the daily flight from May to September is "a great success".

Regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal said, "It is magnificent news that an international company with which the connection with the United States is a success is maintaining this daily flight." Bernal highlighted the progress made in 2024 and believes it is important to recognise that 2025 is being considered as a year of consolidation, especially given the limitations they have in terms of aircraft fleet.

The president of Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado, said, "This commitment is an example of the magnificent results obtained in the years that this connection has operated. This should not dissuade us from our objective of extending it to all year round and to other hubs in North America. But neither should we ignore the lack of aircraft."

The councillor for tourism of Malaga city hall, Jacobo Florido, added, "After the sharp increase in capacity in 2024 it is logical that it takes time to take the step to keep the flight all year round, it is great news."

The association of hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) pointed out that confirming the daily flight for next year "is very positive, not only for the volume of passengers who will come but also for the positioning of the destination".