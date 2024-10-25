Unicaja foundation marks ten years of making a difference

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 16:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The history of the Malaga -based banking group Unicaja goes back more than 140 years when five savings banks merged. But in the ten short years in which the Fundación Unicaja has been operating it is estimated that around 30,000 projects have been developed with an investment of more than 400 million euros, from which 22 million people have benefited from the charitable foundation.

To mark the milestone the foundation has scheduled a number of events. One of them is an enormous dome that will tour the province and the wider Andalucía region.

Inside visitors will find a museum, a 360-degree video installation and an immersive experience in classic children's stories. But the focus is also on the history of art, with the unveiling for the first time of an interactive gallery - the collection of works of the foundation corresponding to the 19th century is now within easy reach thanks to the virtual headsets.

Also prominent is the conservation of the environment, the fight against climate change and for sustainability in this space that can be visited by schoolchildren and members of the public while it is on tour.

At the official presentation of the roadshow, president of the foundation José M. Domínguez said, "The anniversary gives us a chance to look back without ceasing to focus on the present and its challenges and also with a focus on the future. To know who we are and where we are, we must not lose sight of the line that marks the passage of time. In this respect, as Winston Churchill said, the further back we go, the greater the scope of what we can see."