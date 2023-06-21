Transport providers call airport strikes from July over pickup rate

Drivers of private hire vehicles are set to strike, while taxis and rental car companies plan to increase pressure on the airport operator

A new parking charge introduced at Malaga Airport has angered car rental businesses, the taxi sector and drivers of private hire vehicles (VTCs). Aena, the Spanish airport operator, is now charging all transport vehicles two euros per half hour every time they access the arrivals terminal to pick up a passenger.

This affects the pre-booking area where the 1,300 taxis from outside Malaga city must park, as well as those from the city who work under contract and the 2,427 authorised VTCs in the province.

VTC driver Francsisco Rovira said drivers like him are now paying some 40 euros a day for around seven airport pick-ups when they need to wait up to 45 minutes for the passengers. Rovira also said British passengers were problematic as they take longer to get through passport control.

The employers' association VTC Andalucía has already voted in assembly to call partial stoppages at the airport from July 1. Pablo García, president of the association, said: "There is no point in imposing this rate, especially not in the middle of summer."

Miguel Ángel Martín, President of the Costa del Sol Taxi Confederation, has asked local councils for support putting pressure on Aena and the airport.

"We are open to dialogue, but we have already warned those responsible at the airport that they are putting us in a difficult situation and if it gets tense, we will consider doing something," the president of the 2,300 strong fleet said.

The Costa del Sol Taxi Confederation is asking for a free waiting period of half an hour. Taxis at Madrid and Barcelona airports are granted 15 minutes free while they wait to collect passengers.