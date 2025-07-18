Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Almost 300 kilos of cocaine seized after police raid on tourist flat in Malaga
CNP
Crime

Almost 300 kilos of cocaine seized after police raid on tourist flat in Malaga

Officers arrested four foreign nationals on suspicion of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 18 July 2025, 12:14

The National Police have seized a total of 282 kilograms of cocaine after dismantling a drug den that was uncovered at a tourist flat in Malaga.

As a result of Operation Green Rice, police have arrested four people of Albanian origin suspected of drug-trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

The operation, led by units specialising in drug-trafficking and organised crime, was launched after the police detected a distribution of large quantities of cocaine.

Two members of the network were identified as they were heading to a tourist flat in Malaga, preparing to carry out another shipment. The flat was used as a stash house and the suspects went there with large sports bags in order to load the substances.

The police sprang into action while the criminals were already loading the car. During the search of the property, a total of 282 kilos of cocaine were seized and the four people present were arrested.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video
  2. 2 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves
  4. 4 Estepona: The Costa del Sol's Best-Kept Secret
  5. 5 Partial-pedestrianisation of road in key Costa del Sol fishing town complete
  6. 6 Manilva, an exceptional spot to enjoy the true spirit of the 'chiringuito'
  7. 7 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association
  8. 8 TEMPUR®, Artificial Intelligence at the service of sleep and rest
  9. 9 Fuengirola's commitment to create new day centre for elderly progresses at good pace
  10. 10 La Cala de Mijas Lions wind up season with 2,000-euro donation to Afesol mental illness association

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Almost 300 kilos of cocaine seized after police raid on tourist flat in Malaga