Almost 300 kilos of cocaine seized after police raid on tourist flat in Malaga

The National Police have seized a total of 282 kilograms of cocaine after dismantling a drug den that was uncovered at a tourist flat in Malaga.

As a result of Operation Green Rice, police have arrested four people of Albanian origin suspected of drug-trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

The operation, led by units specialising in drug-trafficking and organised crime, was launched after the police detected a distribution of large quantities of cocaine.

Two members of the network were identified as they were heading to a tourist flat in Malaga, preparing to carry out another shipment. The flat was used as a stash house and the suspects went there with large sports bags in order to load the substances.

The police sprang into action while the criminals were already loading the car. During the search of the property, a total of 282 kilos of cocaine were seized and the four people present were arrested.