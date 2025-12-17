Tickets for prime spots to see magical Three Kings parade in Malaga city centre go on sale on 18 December

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 11:26 Share

If you are interested in getting a reserved spot to see the 2026 Three Kings parade (known as 'cabalgata' in Spanish) in Malaga, make sure you note Thursday, 18 December, in your calendars. This is when the Agrupación de Cofradías website launches the ticket sale for the traditional parade on 5 January. They can be purchased exclusively online, through the Ventanilla Virtual.

The areas where the seats will be located are in Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina and Alameda Principal.

Prices range from nine to 16 euros (IVA sales tax included), depending on the row chosen:

1st row: 16 euros2nd row: 14 euros3rd row: 12 euros4th row: nine euros

Each user can purchase up to ten seats. If in doubt, further information can be requested by calling 676 759 587 and/or emailing usuarios@agrupaciondecofradias.com.

Official tour

The parade will begin its route at Malaga city council and will continue along Avenida de Cervantes, Plaza del General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Nazareno del Paso, Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina and Cortina del Muelle. At the end of the procession on Calle Cortina del Muelle, the Three Kings and their respective entourages will parade on foot along Calle Molina Lario, until they reach Plaza del Obispo. They will make the traditional offering to the baby Jesus on the steps of the main door of the Cathedral.