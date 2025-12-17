Seven thugs arrested in Malaga for violent brawl before football match in Granada

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 15:38 Share

The police investigation into a violent brawl that occurred prior to a football match in Granada on 25 October has resulted in the arrest of 57 football hooligans, seven of them from Malaga. They have been accused of the crimes of rioting and public disorder.

The events took place a few hours before the LaLiga Hypermotion match between Granada C.F. and Cádiz C.F. According to the investigation, members of the Curva Sur group, supported by radicals of the Frente Bokerón, were waiting for the rival supporters in a café near the stadium.

When the members of Brigadas Amarillas arrived, a violent confrontation began in which both groups attacked each other, throwing bottles, street furniture and other blunt objects at each other.

The National Police, who immediately intervened to stop the fight, seized numerous PVC pipes, a knife, a brass knuckle, a double ring, several sticks and a pyrotechnic device named 'Big Craze Balle'.

Investigation and arrests

With the evidence at hand, the police launched an investigation in Granada, Cadiz, Malaga, Murcia, Burgos and Cartagena.

As a result, the police made 57 arrests: in Granada (16), Cadiz (28), Malaga (seven), Burgos (four) and Cartagena (two). All the detainees are linked to violent radical groups.

The investigation is still open and further arrests are not ruled out.