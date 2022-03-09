Thousands took to the streets of Malaga on International Women’s Day, but with some divisions Around 10,000 demonstrators took part in a march which split into two, highlighting the different ideologies within the movement

Feminism, and with it International Women’s Day on 8 March, is still the biggest social movement, not just in Spain but in Malaga. Yesterday thousands took to the streets (7,000 according to the police, 12,000 say the organisers) to call for greater equality between men and women, but it was obvious that for the first time in ages feminism is divided on some issues, especially the proposed ‘Trans law’.

The march started from the corner of Alameda de Colón and Muelle Heredia, led by the 8 March coordinator, which brings together about 20 associations and political parties. Their banner with the slogan ‘Feminism is abolitionist’ caused the first point of friction, because some feminists think differently and want prostitution be regulated.

When the demonstration reached the Alameda Principal, those at the front who are against the Trans law began shouting “being a woman is not a feeling”. The others then held back until the march had passed, and staged a sit-in. This split the demonstration in two parts, with a large gap between them.

The police moved them on, because those at the front of the demonstration were refusing to move unless they all marched together.

Unlike many other cities, Malaga had not organised two separate marches, but that is what it ended up with: parallel demonstrations, with different slogans.

However, most of those taking part were not involved in this war that threatens to split the movement for years to come. Their placards called for equal pay, an end to domestic violence, and for women to be safe in the streets.

Vídeo. salvador salas

The march ended in Plaza de la Marina, where a manifesto was read out. One section of the demonstrators got close to the stage, the other stayed about 100 metres away. Once again, most of those present had no idea why that was the case.

Members of the coordinating committee then read out the manifesto, which received unanimous applause apart from except the clause relating to the Trans law, demanding that the draft bill be withdrawn and a study into how it would affect women’s rights. This caused some jeers, but then a woman on stage sent a message for the next year and for the future of the feminist movement. “Girls, we stand together on this. Let’s respect each other,” she said.