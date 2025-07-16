This is how Malaga Cathedral's new 22.5-million-euro waterproof roof is taking shape

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 15:35 Compartir

This week the Bishopric of Malaga invited the institutions and entities collaborating in the project for the restoration of the Cathedral's roof to visit the work and contemplate the progress made so far. The provincial authority and Fundación Unicaja were received on Tuesday by the bishop Jesús Catalá and the dean José Ferrary.

The Malaga Cathedral project, designed by architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto, follows the plans left by architect Ventura Rodríguez. The intention is to open the large space inside the roof to visitors and put an end to the leaks that the place of worship has been suffering for ages.

"This work not only means protecting the main church of the province, of incalculable artistic, historical and religious value, but it will also allow us to soon enjoy a unique space that will also benefit the city," said president of the provincial authority Francisco Salado, adding that the space will be used for events and exhibitions.

The project worth 22.5 million euros is sponsored by the provincial authority, Malaga city council, the regional government of Andalucía and Fundación Unicaja.

The work on the roof includes the completion of the balusters, topped with pinnacles, which Antonio Ramos had designed in the 18th century as the crowning feature of the roof's edge. The initiative undertaken by Jesús Catalá aims to transform the exterior of the monument and the front of the main façade, as it was drawn by Antonio Ramos in 1784.

Zoom Detail of the wooden structure on which the tiles will be placed. Sur

The first phase of the work consisted of the removal of the 'brick skin' that was applied to the exterior of the vaults in 2008 - an initiative by Junta de Andalucía, which was meant to prevent further leakage, but unfortunately proved to be unsuccessful. Once the structure and the deck of the new roof guarantee that rain will not cause deterioration below, the lead sheets will be removed and work will proceed with the vertical enclosures, cladding and roof finishes.

Tiles in cream and honey tones will be placed on the structure. They are made of stoneware clay instead of terracotta, as it is a harder material that requires less maintenance.