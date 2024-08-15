Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of last year's fireworks display.
Málaga Feria 2024

This is what the drone and firework displays that open Malaga's annual fair will look like

The light and music spectacular on Friday night will feature 280 aircraft first and then during the 20-minute pyrotechnical show some 500 kilos of gunpowder will be lit

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 08:18

The sky will be the main backdrop for the start of Malaga city's annual fair. The opening of the eight days of festivities will take place this Friday, 16 August, and all eyes will turn to the night sky for a light show with drones, followed by the traditional fireworks. The prologue, at 8.15pm, will be the historical parade, which will begin in the Plaza la Merced recreating the handing over of the keys of the city to the Catholic Monarchs when Malaga was incorporated into the Crown of Castile on 19 August 1487.

At ten minutes to midnight, the two simultaneous light shows will be performed by 280 drones that will form a dozen three-dimensional images combining technology and visual art. These two shows will feature ten three-dimensional images visible from distances of up to 500 metres.

The remote-controlled aircraft will fly at a height of approximately 100 metres within a safety perimeter, so they will never fly over people, and they can replicate up to 16 million different shades, according to the company Umiles - Drone Light Show, in charge of offering this spectacle.

6,245 firing units

At the show's conclusion, at midnight, the pyrotechnical show will begin with a duration of around twenty minutes. The fireworks display will be performed by Pirotecnia Zaragozana, where 6,245 fireworks will be launched from the access road to the Malaga port terminal, with a gross weight of more than one tonne.

During the duration of the show, some 500 kilos of gunpowder will be burnt and will be accompanied by the following musical themes (in order): Yo Soy Aquel (Raphael); Como yo te Amo (Gloria Trevi); Nena (Miguel Bosé and Paulina Rubio); Rey del Glam (Nancys Rubias); Ni tú, ni Nadie (Fangoria); Tierra (Chayanne); Las 12 (Ana Mena and Belinda); and I Like It (Enrique Iglesias).

The shows are sponsored by El Corte Inglés and San Miguel, according to the city council in a press release.

