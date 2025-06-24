This is what Malaga's hungover beaches look like after the night of San Juan

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:04 | Updated 11:55h. Compartir

Thousands of people in Malaga province followed the tradition of San Juan on Monday night, making a beach pilgrimage with their families or friends. The coast from Manilva to Nerja was crowded with people, who celebrated the start of the summer with bonfires, fireworks and a night swim.

While the beaches and seaside promenades were full of joyful visitors, Malaga city woke up to a lot of litter everywhere. A large amount of rubbish had accumulated along the coastline: bags, plastic or glass bottles, cans, food waste, overfilled litter bins. The San Juan attendees had brought with them everything they needed - from food and drinks to chairs and tables - but they also left a lot behind.

To encourage responsible use of public spaces prior to the party, Malaga city council had installed up to 40 containers and 330 50-litre bins. Early on Tuesday morning, the municipal cleaning company - Limasam - started the operation to remove the tonnes of rubbish in order to prepare the beach for the morning bathers.

The burning of the municipal 'júa' (effigy) took place on the La Misericordia beach. As every year, there was a theme, an intention to burn something from our lives that is damaging us. This year, San Juan burned the undesired and fraudulent effects of new cybernetic technologies in order to prioritise and highlight the advances and developments that they represent for society and for the quality of life of citizens.

Hours before the party, Limasam released a statement to encourage the responsible use of public spaces: "Your collaboration is key: enjoy, but don't leave a trace. Let's take care of Malaga's beaches."